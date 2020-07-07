Whether Defendants are Insured or Uninsured Affects Your Case and its Results

If an insurance company is ultimately involved in compensating you for your damages or not, it has an enormous effect on the legal process and outcome of your case. All drivers in Texas are required to have liability insurance coverage for their cars. But many people choose to ignore this law and drive uninsured. If the other driver is found liable for your injuries, he will most likely be personally responsible for compensating you if:

Both you and the other driver are uninsured or The other driver is uninsured and you do not have uninsured motorist coverage.

If either of these is pertinent, you must be concerned about the wealth of the defendant. If the defendant is insolvent (in other words, doesn’t have the money to pay you for your injuries), then you cannot receive fair compensation for your injuries. Sadly, a lot of car accident victims don’t receive compensation for that very reason when the defendant hasn’t the money to pay the victim for his accident-related losses.

Sometimes, a driver who has been involved in a wreck will try to hide his assets in hopes of appearing insolvent. Or the negligent driver might try and hide this accident from his insurance company that threatens to drop his coverage the next time he gets in another wreck. No matter the reasons for this defendant’s behavior, if you suspect this may be applied to your case, the car accident attorneys at our Texas Law Office will perform an intensive and thorough asset check on any accident defendant and find out how much he’s really worth. If there’s money available, we’ll find it and work hard to make sure you get your fair share.

Suppose that both drivers involved in your accident were insured and that an insurance company is responsible for compensating you for your injuries borne from this person’s negligence behind the wheel. This is generally good news for you because in most insured cases it means that there will be at least some amount of money coming your way that will compensate you for your losses once you are successful in bringing your claim.

But in just about any accident where an insurance company covers the defendant, it means that you’ll be up against an aggressive company that is in the business to make money, not giving it away. They will try to do everything possible to pay out as little as they can. These companies employ adjusters, actuary and medical experts, forensic investigators, and highly specialized insurance defense attorneys to try to deny your claim or to pay you as little as possible if their insured defendant is found guilty. And they fight to the very end.

But another factor surrounds the many drivers with “street legal-only” insurance who carry minimum coverage on their vehicle. Their insurance policy may not fully reimburse you for your losses if your accident was especially severe. So just because there is money theoretically available under an insurance policy to compensate you for your losses, doesn’t necessarily mean that money will be easy to get your hands on: or cover your total damages. Anyone who has carried minimum coverage for themselves (or tried to deal with one of those outfits when they are in an accident) understands that some companies pay better (meaning quicker) than others. But others’, with injured accident claimants (as well as customers in-general) aren’t generally very responsive to any process other than taking-in premiums. So you might need a tenacious and astute Texas vehicle injury accident attorney to make them pay attention to you and your rightful compensation

Any of the above scenarios might apply to your auto accident. This is why, in order to be fairly compensated for your injuries, you will have an uphill battle against these professionals whose daily job is to pay out as little as possible for car accident claims unless you have a good lawyer to fight for you.

Put our years of experience to work for you. If you want to know what your rights are, how to proceed with your claim, and how much compensation you can secure from your auto accident case, call our Law Firm now for a free consultation and find out how we can help you.